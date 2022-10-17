Ghana: Attram De Visser Record First Win ... As Liberty, Vision Share Spoils in DOL

The match-day three of the Division One League kicked off on Friday at the Tema Sports Stadium, with new entrants A5 Rences suffering a 3-0 defeat to Golden Kick in Zone 3.

A goal each from Dacosta Owusu and another from Edward Bentum gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage in the first stanza.

Back from recess, Dacosta fetched the third for Golden Kick and registered his brace to seal a resounding victory on the afternoon.

After two draws in their last games, De Visser bounced back to pick a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Na God FC at the same venue on Saturday. It was Na God's second straight defeat, having earlier suffered same result against Volta Rangers last weekend at home.

Former Under-20 defender, Emmanuel Cudjoe's 69th minute strike was enough to deepen the woes of their opponents.

Another draw came the way of former Premier League campaigners Liberty Professionals after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Vision at the Nii Adjei Okraku Park on Saturday.

Liberty were earlier held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Uncle 'T' United, despite taking the lead only for the Prampram-based side to deny the Scientific Soccer Lads all three points.

Kwame Otu opened the scoring for Vision FC in the second minute of the game, but the Dansoman-based fought back and snatched the equaliser through Nana Kwame Oppong in the 69th minute.

Today at the Tema Sports Stadium, Nania will hope to pick their first win of the season when they host Semper in Zone 3.

In Zone 2, Swedru All Blacks played a 1-1 stalemate with Kenpong Academy. Herbert Addo gave Kenpong the lead, but Anthony Quainoo's second half effort secured a point for All Blacks.

Two former Premier League candidates, Elmina Sharks and WAFA will battle it out at the Nduom Park tomorrow in Zone 2.