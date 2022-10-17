Ghana: TFHO Launches Ebony Condoms

The Total Family Health Organisation (TFHO) on Friday launched the 'Ebony Condom' in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to patronise quality brands to enhance their ability to prevent Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD's) as well as unwanted pregnancies.

With the tagline, "Ghana's most pleasurable condom," Ebony condom has a feminine appeal and is available in vanilla, strawberry peppermint and chocolate flavours.

TFHO is a local non-profit social marketing organisation working to improve the health of people throughout the country.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is the funding sponsor of the condom.

The Director, Partnership and Business Development, TFHO, Mr Isaac Nadya, said the organization was coming out to perform both functions of planning families and preventing STDs and in addition give people the pleasure they desired.

He said that was because the organisation had in the past three-and-a-half years assessed the market to come out with the best.

"Consumers are looking for something that is close to not having a condom, close to skin and that is what we offer. We offer pleasure, cost effectiveness, quality, above all if you want protection yes we are there," he added.

Mr Ndaya therefore, urged Ghanaians to patronise their own, get value for money and gain the pleasure desired.

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, Marketing Officer, TFHO, noted that experiencing Ebony Condom was a pleasurable experience one could not afford to miss.

"If you experience what Ebony has for you, you will not waste your money on any other thing. It is not a scented condom but a flavoured condom. Even if your partner has a body odour the flavour can help mitigate it," he added.

Mr Asiedu emphasised that the condom had better qualities than most expensive condoms but had been positioned to suit all levels of persons.

He stated that a pack of the condom sold at GH¢5 adding, "so we will say to our Christian or religious societies that we should start thinking about this and start educating people to appreciate the value its offers."

The marketing officer said the condom had no leakages as it was of a silicon base and had been positioned to be accessed at all places at all times.

Dr Emmanuel Ameh, Consultant, Reproductive and Family Planning, TFHO, said the condom was a welcomed development which resonated with Ghanaians particularly in this time where we had increased number of people having STDs.

He used the opportunity to advise people to "check the expiry date, make sure that the packaging has not been damaged in any form" before the use of the condom.

There is a place that you can open it. The serrated end which is the zigzag place is the best place to open it. When you do that it is easy to open and avoids damage to the condom."

Dr Ameh also advised people to wear a condom appropriately by holding the tip before wearing to avoid damage.