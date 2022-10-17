Liberia: Heartless, Embarrassing

-Says Madam Wilson; As 46 years-oldGrandmother Undergoes Police Investigation Following The Alleged Torturing Of Her Two Years Old Grandchild

In Maryland County, the Liberia National Police (LNP) is currently investigating a 46-year-old grandmother identified as Maria Toe of Pleebo City, Zone Four (4A) for allegedly beating and torturing her two years old granddaughter which resulted in the breaking of her right leg.

Suspect Maria Wilson was arrested following the release of intelligence by some community dwellers. Eyes witnesses told our correspondent that suspect Maria Wilson severely beat on the two years old minor and allegedly broke her right leg instantly.

This sad incident took place in September of this year, but eyes witnesses alleged that the suspect's relatives withheld the information causing little Theresa Zabbeh to suffer severe pain.

Maryland County Gender Coordinator Madam Sayennoh Whea disclosed that the constant torturing of children in Maryland County is inhumane and completely unacceptable.

The Gender Coordinator described the present health status of the two years old minor as something that is increasing on a daily basis due to the broken leg and she now needs good medical attention. According to Whea, this incident has drawn the attention of several community dwellers making them to report to the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police through the Gender Coordinator.

The Chief of Operation of Pleebo City police detachment, Amos Yancy confirmed the incident and explained that the suspect is in police custody undergoing investigation in accordance with due process.

Officer Yancy disclosed that the victim is under the supervision of the Gender Ministry in Maryland County, undergoing treatment at Cavalla Rubber Cooperation Hospital in Pleebo District.

Meanwhile, Maryland County's Cross Border Women Vice President, Maryland Chapter, Madam Comfort Wilson described the action of the 46 years old suspect as heartless and embarrassing and called for the timely intervention of the national government to secure the life of the victim. The grandmother confirmed in her police cells committing the alleged act in the just-ended September. The suspect claimed that her action was due to temptation and beg for pardon and promised to not carry on the such act.