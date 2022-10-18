Nigeria: Oscar Extends Submission Window For Nigerian Movies By One Week

The Oscar Academy has given the Nigerian official selection Committee (NOSC) a one-week ultimatum to submit a movie to represent Nigeria.

It could be recalled that in September, the Oscar committee in Nigeria had declined all movies submitted to them including Anikulapo, Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman, and King of Thieves.

This decision stirred several reactions from various netizens, including the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, who described the NOSC as a fraud.

It was reported that an internal crisis had erupted in the NOSC, which brought the resignation of two members of the Committee

One of the members who resigned, Shuaibu Husseini, disclosed the Oscars decision on NOSC and tweeted, "I have just been informed that the International Feature Film Executive Committee of @TheAcademy has intervened in the issue regarding the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC). I note that an extension has been granted for a final determination by the @officialnosc.

"I also note the IFF Committee's directive that 'the ENTIRE approved NOSC will be required to ALL reconvene and make a final determination. Though I resigned my membership of the NOSC because I felt, among other reasons, that we did not reach a CONSENSUS on the 'nill submission'."

Popular movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, also reacted to the Oscar's judgment. He tweeted, "It's just been confirmed that The academy 'OSCARS' has given the Nigerian Oscars selection committee a week extension to revote and re-present a film to represent Nigeria by October 21st latest. God's hand is in this one I believe! Anikulapo on my mind."