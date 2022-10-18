Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Builds School, Names It After His Parents

18 October 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has taken his philanthropic gesture a notch higher, unveiling a school, and then name it after his parents Mr. Musa and Mrs. Sarch.

The school called M&S (Musa & Sarch) International School is located at Bukuru, Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

The football superstar took to his Twitter handle on social media to reveal the good news yesterday morning.

Musa wrote: "I'm proud to name it after my parents . Mr Musa & Mrs Sarch! M&S International School .. Now officially opens. Alhamdulillahi!" concludes the Super Eagles captain.

Musa stands out amongst his Nigerian international teammates. His philanthropic gestures have been well documented. Apart from helping the less privileged in the society, Musa Is known for putting succor on the faces of Nigerians who have been battered by the current economic situation of the country. Countless individuals have given testimonies to how Musa intervened in their cases when all hope was lost.

From empowering widows to creating jobs for youths in his immediate environment, the Super Eagles Captain, has shown the way to others who are in his position to also be generous.

