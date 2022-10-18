Nigeria: Schools' Evening Lessons Affecting Islamiyya Education In FCT - Proprietor

The Proprietor of Isbatuddin Islamiyya School, Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Yakubu Julde, has attributed the collapse of many Islamiyya schools in the territory to the afternoon lesson programmes being run by secondary schools in the territory.

Julde, who was speaking at a Muslim women lecture, organised during the weekend in the area, lamented that Islamiyya pupils are finding it difficult to attend their studies, which usually runs between 4pm and 6pm due to those evening lessons.

"You don't expect pupils who attend school from 8am till 4pm to still attend Islamiyya school after those exhausted hours.

"Even if such pupils attend, they would end up sleeping in the class," he added.