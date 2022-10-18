Nigeria: 33 Arrested, 141 Motorcycles Impounded As Taskforce Raids Lagos Black Spots

No fewer than 33 social miscreants were on Sunday arrested as officials of the Lagos State taskforce carried out coordinated raids on criminal hideouts in the state.

The raids, which started at Oshodi, Mafoluku, were later extended to Airport road and Isolo areas of the state.

The raids were embarked on following reported cases of criminal attacks on residents of the area.

The chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who made the disclosure, said it was carried out based on credible intelligence.

He said 33 miscreants were rounded up and would be questioned and properly identified before prosecution.

"We carry out raids like this regularly in order to rid the streets of criminal elements, who make use of these dark spots as a safe haven. We have rounded up 33 suspects who would be profiled and, if found to be of questionable character, will be charged in court accordingly."

Jejeloye further stated that the suspects used the locations as take-off point to rob, pick pockets of unsuspecting pedestrians and sometimes intimidate them in order to dispossess them of their valuables.

"We are going to put an end to these acts by ensuring that these policing tactics are utilised every now and then to achieve adequate safety and security in line with the THEMES agenda of the state government," he said.