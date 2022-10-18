Nigeria: FAO Calls For Increased Investments In Agriculture, Resilient Agrifood Systems

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has urged governments across the globe to prioritise increased investments into the agricultural sector and resilient agrifood systems.

The Director-General, FAO QU Dongyu, said the alarming signs of growing acute food insecurity should make governments rethink the way they tackle hunger crises by addressing the root causes rather than just treating ad hoc symptoms of hunger.

He spoke at a special side event looking at how to change the humanitarian game plan to better meet people's needs and priorities and reverse the march of hunger across the planet. The event was organised to celebrate the World Food Day celebrated on the 14th of October every year.

"Clearly, a new approach is needed to halt and sustainably reverse these hunger trends. It is time for a rethink and repurpose. Prioritization, programming, advocacy and funding allocations should be evidence-based and guided by people's needs and priorities," the Director-General added.

He added that in the middle of crisis, agriculture offers solutions, he said, pointing to the need for channelling more resources and funds to strengthen rural people's resilience and help them preserve and improve their agricultural livelihoods to provide for their families.

An efficient response will require a focused and collective effort from all partners and stakeholders - the UN system, governments and local organizations, the private sector, civil society and academia, Qu underlined.

He warned that acute food insecurity is spreading and intensifying as multiple global and local shocks overlap, jeopardising achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with only 7 planting seasons left to turn the tide.

According to the latest survey, up to 222 million people are experiencing high acute food insecurity this year - one in five of whom have so little to eat that they face an immediate threat of severe malnourishment and death. A further nearly 1 million people will effectively be in famine-like conditions without urgent humanitarian assistance in five countries: Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

The event also saw the participation of Rein Paulsen, Director of FAO Office of Emergencies and Resilience; Aryn Baker, Senior International Correspondent of Time Magazine; Mohanna Eljabaly, Associate Executive Director for Compliance and Development of Yemen Family Care Association (YFCA); Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs; and Danielle Mutone-Smith, Managing Director of USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

The participants agreed that agriculture should be treated as a frontline humanitarian response and one of the most cost-effective long-term solutions. Supporting people and their livelihoods, responding to their needs and priorities before the peak of a crisis can effectively prevent death and famine. The participants also touched on the need to scale-up investments in local food production and farmers' resilience to future shocks.