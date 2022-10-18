Nigeria: Flood - Unicef Donates Intervention Worth N230.7m To Jigawa Govt, Victims

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has donated Interventions worth N230.7 million to the Jigawa State government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state.

UNICEF Chief of Kano Field Office, Rahama Farah made this known while making a symbolic presentation to the state's Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Farah represented by UNICEF Senior Education Manager, Michael Banda said the intervention followed an assessment on the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps where victims of flooding which wreaked havoc on all Local Government Areas of the state were taking refuge.

The interventions were in the areas of Education, Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH among others.

According to him, "We thank the Deputy Governor for receiving the team during the last visit and the opportunity provided UNICEF, government and development partners to conduct an assessment of the flooding emergency in Jigawa state.

"Following the assessment - initial rapid assessment on 24th September 2022 and a subsequent in-depth multisectoral assessment - UNICEF, State Government team representing various sectors, and WHO, conducted with a focus IDP camps and few communities.

"25 IDP camps and 2 communities were covered during the assessment, which overall situation as observed, has confirmed the devastating impact of the floods have had on communities. The assessment revealed that a significant proportion of the affected population have returned to their Communities.

"The assessment shows that children and women have been most impacted by the flooding and that basic needs such as food, shelter and care are not being met; and that malaria, catarrh, diarrhea are the most predominant health challenges the IDPs reported. A total of 30 health facilities have been flooded and are out of use currently, while over 200 have been heavily affected with various degrees of damage. As a result, the health needs of the affected population, especially pregnant and lactating mothers, are not being met. Under Education, there are missed opportunities for learning as 27 schools are flooded, while as many as 18 schools are being used as IDP camps.

"Because of loss of latrine and WASH facilities, the affected population is highly prone to Cholera and other water borne diseases.

"Hunger and food insecurity are likely to be immediate and long-term consequences due to loss of crops to flooding, and that loss of loved ones and property may lead to life-long emotional distress, especially for children.

"To support learning for children displaced by the flooding in Jigawa State, UNICEF is working with Jigawa SUBEB to establish temporary learning centers in 27 most flood-affected communities, reaching children with education services and supplies including recreation kits, school in a carton and some face masks. Education and Child protection will work together in delivering psych-social support services targeting the same children organized in child friendly spaces in identified IDPs. Learning through radio programmes is being facilitated through 200 solar-powered radio sets which will be distributed to the IDP camps across the affected LGAs.

"Under Nutrition, UNICEF is supporting the conduct of rapid nutrition assessment using Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) tape for assessment of children aged 6-59 months across the camps and host communities. Jigawa SPHCDA has is also supported to enforce the implementation of the Code of Marketing of BMS (monitor closely and report any donation of BMS, and/or other milk products that can undermine the practice of breastfeeding).

"Under WASH, UNICEF is supporting the State with essential water quality testing reagents for water quality field testing kits because with the flooding comes the contamination of water sources. Also, 1,590 cholera kits have been mobilized to Jigawa RUWASSA for distribution to the households in the camps. WASH is working with the RUWASSA and the LGA WASH Departments to identify the WASH needs in the camps in order to address them. The provision of WASH services in the camps through construction and repairs/renovation of WASH facilities will help in reducing outbreak of diseases and improve wellbeing among the population in the camps.

"Social and Behavior Change (SBC) has funded production and dissemination of messages on disease prevention and rights protection. SBC is working with partners to ensure families are abreast of healthy practices that improve the quality of life in the IDP camps; communities reinvigorate their resilience towards building a better and safer environment; and provide information on best practices for their growth.

"Social Policy is identifying the most vulnerable such as persons with disabilities, the aged, adolescent girls and facilitate access to existing social protection services.

"Total cost of supplies to Jigawa on the response to the flooding emergency is N230,769,676.08

"While response to the Jigawa Flooding Emergency is in the short term, the negative impact of Climate Change which is being felt across the globe shows that a collaborative, and long-term commitment to addressing the consequences of Climate Change is imperative," the UNICEF Chief of Kano Field Office, Farah however stated.

Responding, the Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi however thanked the fund for the gesture noting that the report and interventions will be judiciously utilized.