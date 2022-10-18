Nigeria: Govt Shortlists 13,000 Civil Servants For 2022 Confirmation Exams

17 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has disclosed that about 13,000 officers from the core Civil Service, the Nigeria Police; and other Para-military and specialized Agencies will take part in the 2022 confirmation examinations.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, also disclosed that it has concluded plans to conduct the 2022 Annual Public Service confirmation examination, nationwide, adding that the examination will be a Computer-Based Test, CBT.

A statement by the Deputy Director of Communications, Mr Mohammed Ahmed, on Monday, said this was part of the ongoing efforts to digitize activities and work processes in the Federal Civil Service.

Ahmed explained that the Combined Confirmation/Promotion Examination (COMPRO) for Junior Staff and the Compulsory Confirmation Examination for Senior Staff are the two Mandatory Confirmation Examinations in the Public Service, including the Police and Para-Military Agencies. "They are not an option but a mandatory requirement."

The statement reads in part: "Since inception, the examinations have been conducted through manual processes across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. All newly recruited officers in the Federal Public Service are required to sit for and pass the examination as a pre-requisite for the confirmation of their appointments.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X