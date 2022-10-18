Africa: Madagascar And Senegal Arrive In The Seaside City Of Vilankulo

The national teams of Senegal and Madagascar have arrived in Vilankulo, Inhambane province, Mozambique, where they will participate in the finals of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in the country from 21 to 28 October.

These nations join Mozambique and Morocco already in the country, bringing the number of teams in Vilankulo to four. Tomorrow, Tuesday, Malawi, Egypt and Uganda will also join the host city of the 5th edition of the beach continental tournament.

After missing the last AFCON organized in Senegal, the Barea (Madagascar), 2015 African champions are back with the objective of showing their talent and regaining the prestige they have always had on the continent.

To qualify, the Malagasy swept aside Seychelles (5-2/6-2) on an aggregate score of 11-4.

Goalkeeper Jhoraly, defender Dada and midfielder Yemelda are the stars of the team.

Senegal's great performance in Russia almost put them on the world podium, after falling to Japan in the semi-finals (5-2), and then to Switzerland (9-7) in the match for third place. Previously the Lions had come close in the quarter-finals to beating the record holder of 14 titles, Brazil (5-4) in extra time.

Senegal, the reigning African champions, have a mix of experienced players, such as captain and goalkeeper Al Seyni Ndiaye. And players like Raoul Mendy, Mamour Diagne, Babacar Fall and Mamadou Sylla, who have led the team to three consecutive wins at the Beach Soccer AFCON.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team is reinforced by new talents who played in the qualifiers as well as in the COSAFA tournament. The three-time African champions will play in Group B alongside Uganda, Madagascar and Egypt.

Senegal Squad List

AlSeyni Ndiaye, Ousseynou Faye, Seydina Diagne, Mamadou Sylla, Ninou Jean Paul Diatta, Papa Modou Ndoye, Amar Samb, Saliou Boubou Ndoye, Babacar Fall, Souleymane Coly, Seydina Mandione Laye Mbaye, Seydina Mandione Laye Sene, Mamour Diagne, Raoul Mendy

Madagascar Squad List

Goalkeepers: Rolland Honoré Rakotomalala, Jacques Raharison

Defenders: Domoina Fabrice Mamy Eric José Orlando Rakotomalala, Marcel Richard

Midfielder: Ymelda Razafimandimby, Francegal Tokindrainy , Alexandre Fofo, Amé Rafidison "Pako

Attackers : Régis Enidiel, Flavien Razafimahatratra, Joël Jinidy

Coach: Solofo Ramarolahy