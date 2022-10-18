Rwanda: Bloomberg To Set Up Regional Studio in Rwanda

Kigali is set to host a permanent studio of Bloomberg in 2023, following the latter's decision to expand its television presence on the African continent.

The America-based media company attributed the development to its growing audience of business and financial news consumers based on the continent, or interested in the region as an agent of global markets

"We're excited to be expanding our reach to important business and finance audiences in Africa through investing in programming and operations in the region," said Stephen Colvin, Chief Commercial Officer, Bloomberg Media.

Following the move, Bloomberg will add live reporting from Kigali, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi to enhance its breaking-news operations and analysis from the region.

Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Zabasajja will also anchor the team from the region and become a local correspondent across all Bloomberg's platforms.

Clare Akamanzi, the Chief Executive Officer at the Rwanda Development Board said, "We are delighted to welcome Bloomberg TV in the East and Central African region with a studio in Rwanda's capital Kigali."

This, she said, will enhance coverage of the many exciting developments and business stories in the region to African and global audiences."