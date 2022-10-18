Ghana: Nana-Kromgate Residents Get New Police Station

18 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Residents of Nana-Kromgate, near Ashaley Botwe Old town, in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have inaugurated an ultra-modern Police station and apartment.

It was donated by Chief Inspector Samuel Darko, personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Apart from the Police station, Chief Insp Darko has also constructed two Police posts at Lakeside and Container, all suburbs of the municipality, to maintain peace and order.

According to residents, Chief Insp Darko used part of his monthly salary to commence the construction of the edifice.

Ms Adzara Ibrahim, a resident of the municipality, commended the police for working hard to reduce the crime rate in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Emmanuel Amuzu, the Contractor in charge of the projects, Chief Insp Darko and another donor provided GH¢ 450, 000 for the project.

"For now, we have completed four rooms serving as accommodation for some officers and a charge office. Work on a seven-room storey building is also ongoing at the same premises. So, in all, about GH¢450, 000 has been spent so far," he told the GNA.

Mr James Mensah, a resident who had donated bags of cement for the construction of the building, expressed gratitude to Chief InspDarkofor his commitment to duty.

