South Africa: Transnet Strikes Deal With United National Transport Union - South African News Briefs - October 18, 2022

Cape Town —

Deal Struck Between Transnet, United National Transport Union

Employer Transnet says it will now be focusing on clearing any backlogs across its port and rail systems after reaching a three-year wage agreement with the United National Transport Union (Untu), Eye Witness News reports. The deal includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three. Untu has been striking for almost two weeks. Members of Satawu - the other union in Transnet - are still holding out for at least a 12% increase for its members. It said the Untu agreement is a "betrayal" of the workers.

Load Shedding Is Back at Stage 4

Eskom reports that the breakdown of five generators at five power stations overnight has resulted in the Stage 4 load shedding which has been implemented this morning at 5.30am.The load shedding will be implemented until further notice, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has said.

Africa Energy Week Kicks Off In Cape Town

One of the world's largest energy conferences, Africa Energy Week will be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today, until Friday October 21, 2022. The initiative hosted by the African Energy Chamber, will be attended by ministers, private companies and utilities. It will be an interactive exhibition and networking event.