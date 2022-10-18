Nigeria Records Over 2 Million Voice Subscription In Q2 - NBS

18 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

NIGERIA recorded a total number of 206,449,125 active voice subscriptions in second quarter of 2022, Q2'22, rising year-on-year (yoy) by 10 per cent from 187,611,501 in Q2'21.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this yesterday in its Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report for Q2'22.

The bureau also said that a total of 151,332,090 active internet subscribers were recorded in Q2'22 rising by 7.9 percent from the 140,175,169 reported in Q2'21.

NBS said: "The total number of active voice subscribers in Q2'22 was 206,449,125, higher relative to 187,611,501 in Q2 2021. This represents a 10.04 percent rise on a YoY basis.

"However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, growth stood at 3.45 percent, an increase from the 199,558,540 subscribers recorded in Q1 2022.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X