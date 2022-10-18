Ghana: NUGS--Russia Urges Ghanaian Students To Ready For Evacuation

Ghanaian students in Russia have been advised to prepare in advance for evacuation following signs of a possible war outbreak in the region.

According to the National Union of Ghanaian Students - Russia Chapter (NUGS-Russia), preparation for evacuation was necessary due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

A statement signed and issued yesterday by Derrick Yamoah Gyasi, President of the Union, said, recently, there was missile attacks in some territories of the Russian federation where Ghanaian students study specifically, Belgorod.

Fortunately, it said, all the students in Belgorod were safe and sound even though there were reports of some level of prevalent unrests, fear and panic.

The statement therefore asked students to specifically prepare a portable pickup bag with their passports, school documents, snacks, first aid and other important effects in waiting.

It directed the students to request for transcripts of their academic records and other academic particulars from their universities.

It further asked the students to preserve, secure themselves and seek for immediate assistance as well as comply swiftly with all future embassy directives.

The statement urged the students to stay very connected and active on their local NUGS-Russia social media platforms and nation spaces.

It said the leadership of the Union had activated the "Need to Tell" operation, which required that they become vigilant, alert and immediately report any form of fitful situation or intelligence to leadership.

The statement asked the students to desist from any form of media engagements in or outside Russia on the ongoing war unless sanctioned by the embassy.

It said the embassy, which was heavily involved and equipped in the monitoring of the situations was ready to facilitate the safety of all Ghanaian students in Russia in any unlikely event.

"The leadership of the union recognises the fact that these times are stressful and very sensitive and urges all members to be calm and hopeful," the statement added.