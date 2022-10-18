Ghana: Aspirant Urges Delegates To Vote For Competent Candidates To Regain Power In 2024

A Youth Organiser aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency, Ansofanga Dabanguu, has admonished delegates to vote for competent, focus and hardworking candidates to ensure victory in the 2024 general election.

He explained that the victory of the NDC in the 2024 elections should be paramount to all party faithful, sympathisers and well-wishers to rescue the country from the poor performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"I am aiming to build a united, focused, determined, committed and formidable NDC youth front in the constituency and mobilise their efforts for the progress, growth and development of the party.

"Let us work to ensure that the NDC's interest reigned supreme in the decisions we make rather than being influenced by money as that will be detrimental to the party's bid to wrest power from the NPP in 2024 and I appeal to other aspirants and their supporters to ensure decorum in their campaign to ensure peace, harmony, cohesion and unity prevail before, during and after the internal elections.

"We are going into internal elections which should be peaceful, I will once again tell the delegates that they should look out for people that can do the work because it is internal elections, at the end of the day we will come back together as one to fight for the party to win power in 2024 and we should know that civility is still a cherished value in our party and society," Mr Dabanguu, currently the Deputy Youth Organiser of the party in the constituency cautioned.

He said his decision to be the substantive Youth Organiser was to enable him to effectively and efficiently implement decisions that would lead to the progress, growth and development of the youth due to them being denied access to leadership of the party which discouragement to them.

Mr Dabanguu cited challenges such as poor nature of roads in the area which had hampered access to healthcare and other social services, if given the nod, he would mobilise the youth to temporarily fix the roads while they appealed for the government's support and assistance.