Ghana: Your Efforts Will Be Rewarded - Lawra Naa

18 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Naa Puowele Karbo IV, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, has commended the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts in supporting and assisting the president in steering the affairs of the nation.

He expressed his admiration and lauded the Vice President for his hard work, focus and bringing dignity to the high Office of the Vice President and hoped that his efforts would be rewarded for his digitisation and transformation agenda to assist President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"Since assuming the high Office of the Vice President, you have brought dignity, respect and prestige to that office and we pray your efforts are sustained and your competence, effectiveness, efficiency, commitment, hard work, determination and dedication to the duties and responsibilities of the office are widely acclaimed locally and internationally," Naa Karbo stated.

He made the commendation when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

Touting the achievements of the vice president, Naa Karbo noted that his conduct, demeanour, focus, steadfastness and working harmoniously with the president should enable both of them to achieve their vision so as to galvanise the youth to take appropriate steps to take leadership roles and transform society.

"In particular, you have shown by your conduct, demeanour and steadfast support and assistance to the president that a vice president can work harmoniously with a sitting president and enable him to achieve their common vision.

"It is my prayer and hope that your effort at galvanising the youth to remain focus, steadfast and determined to realise the common vision of both the president and his vice will be rewarded by the youth with the appropriate price of leadership at the appropriate time," Naa Karbo stressed.

