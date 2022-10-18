Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments In Government

18 October 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has made various appointments in Government affecting the National Port Authority, the Finance Intelligence Unit and the Notary Public.

Those appointed today, Monday, October 17, 2022, include Madam Diana Nebo, Managing Director, National Port Authority, and two deputies: Mr. Alphonso Kuiah, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, and Mr. Sam Doe, Deputy Managing Director for Operations.

President Weah also nominated Mr. Stanley Ford as Director General of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and Mr. Stephen M.G. Quoi to the Notary Public for Nimba County.

In their various letters of appointment, the Liberian Leader urged the appointees to demonstrate diligence, honesty and commitment to duty.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

