Liberia: Welikermah Foundation Launches Basic Life Support Program In Liberia

Monrovia — The Welikermah Foundation in partnership with the Liberia Medical Students Association of the A.M. Dogliotti School of Medicine has officially launched the 'Basic Life Support Program' in Liberia with the aim to support Liberia's Health Care System.

The Welikermah Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S with the aim of improving the overall health and well-being of individuals, has secured a partnership with the Liberia medical students association to develop a vibrant private and non-profit healthcare system that will provide a comprehensive range of safe and quality health services accompanied by related educational and research activities that meet the health regulations to improve the quality of life of the people of Liberia.

According to the head of the Welikermah foundation, Mr. Turker Maxim Sumo, the basic life support program in Liberia will support training programs in the healthcare system of Liberia through adequate resuscitation training for healthcare providers, first responders, and public safety professionals to scale up and sustain emergency care services.

He said the program in the long term is expected to strengthen Liberia's healthcare system, doctors, and health professionals with a strong background in basic life support compared to other developing countries around the world.

He further said the program implementation will assist health workers, first responders, and public safety professionals in Liberia to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies and provide in-depth first aid, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation and subsequently save many lives.

For her part, the president of the Liberia Medical Students Association, Patricia Gray lauded the Welikermah foundation for the partnership and assured her willingness to work with the foundation to ensure a smooth working relationship in the interest of improving the healthcare system in Liberia.