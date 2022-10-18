Liberia: Kailondo Jr. Used Unnamed NSA Agent's Gun To Shoot Friend

Monrovia — A FrontPageAfrica investigation has uncovered that the gun used in the shooting incident involving George Kailondo Jr, the son of popular Liberian businessman George Bobby Kailondo, belongs to a ranking officer of the National Security Agency whose identity is yet to be established.

Last week, Kailondo Jr. shot Mohammed Kamara, causing serious injuries to him. Kamara is currently admitted at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia undergoing medical treatment, relatives told FrontPageAfrica.

The unnamed NSA officer, according to sources, has a close relationship with Kamara. He asked Kamara to wash his vehicle and while on the assignment he was also asked by the officer to bring his weapon from the car at which time Kailondo Jr. had arrived on the scene and intercepted the gun, witnesses said. Kailondo Jr was heard telling Kamara he had a similar gun.

Kamara, also a friend to Kailondo Jr, asked Kailondo Jr to help him hand the gun to the NSA officer only for Kailondo Jr to point the gun at Kamara and pulled the trigger, and shot the victim.

This paper has also learnt that the alleged perpetrator Kailondo Jr. is said to be on the run.

Friends of Kamara who asked for anonymity told FPA that their friend once worked as a parking attendant and was later recruited by a man only identified as Bryant to work in his phone store.

Mr. George Kailondo confirmed the incident to FPA, stating that the victim is recovering, but, however, threatened journalists who would quote him with lawsuit. He said: "Any journalist looking for information should contact the alleged perpetrator of the act.

When Contacted, meanwhile, Kailondo Jr. could nor deny the information but only promised to get back to our reporter.

Excerpt of the brief conversation between Kailondo Jr and FrontPageAfrica:

FPA: "Hello, I am a reporter of FrontPageAfrica and I am following up on a shooting incident which you were allegedly involved in. What is your side of the story?

Kailondo Jr: "I will get back to you."

FPA: Is that a yes?

Kailondo Jr: "I will get back to you."