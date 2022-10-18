Liberia: Youths Benefit From Climate Change Leadership Training

Monrovia — The Partnership for Environmental Action on Climate Change and Ecosystem Protection (PEACCEP) in partnership with the Liberian Youth and Civil Society Environmental Secretariat has ended a two-day national climate change leadership training for several Liberian youths.

The training which ran from 13-14 October 2022 brought together approximately 30 participants who are youth, environmental students, mid-level professionals, journalists, etc. who are passionate and willing to make a difference to promote climate actions to address climate change impacts, understand climate change negotiation skills as well as initiative project ideas for green, innovative and scalable project to address climate issues.

During the training, special presentations were made on thematic areas such as 'Climate Justice and Advocacy', 'Liberia Nationally Determined Contributions' (NDCs), 'Gender and Climate Change', 'Public Awareness and Education on Climate Change' as well as Climate Finance.

At the end of the training, the participants were certificated and admitted as 'National Climate Change Accelerators'.

The training promises to be an annual flagship program.

At the close of the training, Prince Nanlee Johnson, Program Officer at the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia admonished participants to utilize the skills acquired from the training by forging stronger partnerships.

For her part, Nowu Kolu Harris, Youth Program Coordinator at Action Aid Liberia congratulated the participants and encouraged them to be real change makers to promote climate actions through strong advocacy mechanisms.

Coordinator of the Liberia Youth Civil Society Environmental Secretariat, Edwin Mends Cole, also admonished the participants to use every skill they acquired during the training to take stronger climate actions.

He ended by saying working with the Partnership for Environmental Action on Climate Change and Ecosystem Protection on key environment and climate change activities will go a long way.

Arthur R.M. Becker, Executive Director of the Partnership For Environmental Actions on Climate Change and Ecosystem Protection thanked participants for taking advantage of the training opportunity and looks forward to planning series of other events to build the capacity of middle level professionals, youth, students, women, the media, etc on climate change and environmental education as well as natural resource governance research issues.

He ended by calling for more support from local and international partners to increase and expand program activities.