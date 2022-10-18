Liberia: "I Would Never Eat Human Heart" Kamara Tells War Crimes Court As Trc Commissioner Washington Makes A Powerful Case For The Legitimacy Of The French Trial

The Finnish court convoy on tracks ravaged by the last rainy season in the Voinjama region on 19 February 2021.

Paris — The former Ulimo commander Kunti Kamara, on trial here for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Liberia's civil wars, had his first chance to make a substantive response to the allegations made against him in the first five days of this trial.

Under questioning from the judges, civilian lawyers and prosecution lawyers Kamara denied all the accusations that victims have made against him of torture, rape, murder of civilians and "barbarism" in the town of Foya in Lofa County, Liberia between 1993 and 1994.

Kamara told the nine-person jury and four alternates that the accusations of cannibalism - that he roasted and ate the heart of a civilian who had allegedly reported his crimes to international observers - made him sick.

"Since I was arrested nothing bothered me in the trial like what they're talking about now. Eating human beings," Kamara said. "Even if I spend 100 years in jail I will not admit to eating a human being's heart. Each time I hear it I want to vomit."

"Since I was born until today I never eat pork," said Kamara a Muslim. "Why should I eat human being heart? I have nothing to say. I am innocent. I don't know them today. I don't know them tomorrow."

Kamara denied that he had ever knew anyone who had said they ate human heart including in rituals of the Poro, a traditional African society.

"Since I was small that is a rumor in the ear," he said of Poro human sacrifice and consumption of human flesh. "But I never met anyone who said they ate heart."

Kamara insisted that the Ulimo committed no atrocities against civilians in the four-month period he was with them in Foya though he conceded Ulimo may have committed atrocities elsewhere during the war.

He said Ulimo in Foya was under the ultimate command of Ulimo Commander Dekau. Kamara said his mandate was only as battalion commander in charge of platoons "on the frontlines". He denied any leadership role in the town over civilians.

Kamara acknowledged Ulimo fighters that victims have identified in this trial "Ugly Boy", "Fine Boy" and Alieu Kosiah, convicted of war crimes in Switzerland in 2021, were all with him in Foya but Kamara claimed he hardly ever saw them.

Kamara blamed the accusations that have brought him to trial here were part of a "plot" orchestrated by "a clique" led by Fayah Williams, the late deputy director at Global Justice and Research Project, the Liberian justice activists.

Late in the evening Massa Washington, the former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, gave a powerful testimony that could prove decisive in the trial.

It was designed to answer questions that jurors may have had about whether they should be passing judgement on a Liberian for crimes committed 30 years ago in a country a long way away. That was a question French journalists were asking eachother on the sidelines of the trial.

"These trials are important because they give them people of Liberia justice," an emotional Washington told the jury. "They give us hope that one day we'll be able to get justice with our own judges, our own prosecutors, on our own soil. In the meantime we are grateful that some of the people who committed these gross violations of human rights who are in this country, in the US, in every country in the world where they find them they can try to bring them to justice. In the absence of our government addressing accountability these trials are the Liberian people have."

Washington thanked the jury.

"It sends a message that we belong to the universal human race," Washington said. "It says that the world has not forgotten Liberia. It says that we all share that common human dignity. We have the same needs. We feel the same pain. We thank you for the opportunity to tell some of these stories. I hope this has provided an important clarification for why this trial is important."

Washington told some of the horrors she had personally witnessed as a journalist in Monrovia during the first civil war. The jury was riveted by her testimony which made clear that the testimony they were hearing from witnesses here was just a fraction of the myriad atrocities that had been committed during the war. She told of rapes of girls as young as five and of elderly women. She said her work with women made it clear to her than many of the elderly women had not come forward to the TRC hearings because of the stigma.

She told the story of an 82-year-old woman who told her she was made a war wife.

"'I was raped all the time by boys who could have been my grandchildren,'" Massa quoted the woman as saying. "Her story is just one story that represents thousands of stories. The rebels were so bad that when people were on checkpoints trying to get away from the fighting the rebels were raping the wives in front of the husbands. They even forced sons to have sex with mothers in front of the family to destroy the men. They took the young girls away."

Earlier in the day the fifth victim to testify against Kamara detailed the alleged torture, killing and cannibalism of a schoolteacher in Foya that all victims have claimed was directed by the defendant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also talked more broadly of the suffering of people in Lofa during Ulimo's occupation of the town. His telling of the experience of the women he had planned to marry was a harrowing example of the broader suffering of the people.

"M. was my girlfriend and Ugly Boy took her as a sex slave," the victim told the Paris court talking of the now deceased perpetrator that many victims have alleged was Kamara's lieutenant who followed his orders to commit many of the crimes. The court has ordered press to withhold victims' names for their security.

"This was another blow to me," the victim told the court. "I really planned to marry her. The first time I saw her after the war, it was painful, but it had happened. She was not at fault. I saw her but the stigma was too heavy. I could no longer take her as a wife. By tradition anyone who takes a wife after that is easily rejected from society. In addition, because of her time as a sex slave, she conceived. I am feeling it for her now because her situation is too deplorable."

The trial continues Tuesday with more testimonies from victims about the murder of a woman in Lofa.

This story is a collaboration with New Narratives as part of the West Africa Justice Reporting Project.