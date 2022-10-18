Liberia: 'We Are Humans Not Animals' Group Of 77th Stages Protest

Monrovia — The Group of 77th has staged a sit-in protest in demand of better livelihood at the entrance of the institution.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, distressed members of the group set up roadblocks preventing movement on the main road.

"We are humans, not animals," said the aggrieved members who have gone on the road in their wheelchairs while the others used crutches to ensure their plight is heard.

The protesters said they are living under appalling conditions at the institution that is a threat to their lives.

The group said complained of the poor drainage system, and lack of vehicles coupled with several things confronted.

They claimed the poor drainage system has caused flood and the water and trash from sonewein flow through the compound entering their rooms.

"Water entering our room and the whole building leaking, group of 77th"

According to them, a member who experienced shock died because there was no vehicle to take him to the hospital.

"Our building when it rains the water can take over the place and no car because of that our older man died on Saturday," they stressed."

The spokesman Charles Nimely said there were several representations made at the Ministry of Public Works till now nothing has been done.

He vowed that they will continue to protest until Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor can get involved.

The group of 77th is an institution charged with the responsibility to seek the welfare of people living with disability and it is headed by the Vice President.