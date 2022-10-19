Nigeria: Govt Backs OPEC Decision to Cut Oil Production

18 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has backed the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut two million barrels of crude oil production, saying that it was a unanimous one.

The decision taken by OPEC and its partners in their last meeting at the beginning of the month is expected to take effect in November.

So far Nigeria has been unable to meet its oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day due to activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

Chief Sylva in a statement in Abuja yesterday explained that the decision on production cut was taken to stabilize the market and not for any ulterior motives.

He stated: "The decision taken by the OPEC+ during our meeting on 5th October, 2022 to voluntarily adjust crude oil production downward by two million barrels per day was unanimous. It was taken for the exclusive purpose of ensuring the long-term stability of the oil market.

"It was purely to balance supply and demand, and forestall a degeneration of the current volatile oil market to a situation where larger production cuts will be required to balance it.

"This proactive decision was based on a thorough assessment of market conditions as OPEC plus has always been guided".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X