Nigeria: Win Peace, Release Nnamdi Kanu, Write Your Name in Gold, S/East Reps Urge Buhari

Following the judgement of the court of appeal in Abuja, Friday, last week that discharged and acquitted the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of terrorism charges, the southeast caucus in the House of Representatives has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release him.

In a statement last night, the caucus appealed to Buhari to win the peace and unity of the country through the judicial window, release Kanu and write his name in gold.

Titled "Nnamdi Kanu's Trial: Time to Win Peace", the statement was signed by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; Deputy Whip, Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha, and all the caucus members.

The caucus also urged the president to take a fatherly introspection on the issue of a negotiated solution and not allow the opportunity to pass him by.

The statement read: "The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives has noted the unanimous decision of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which discharged the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government on the grounds that the trial court lacked jurisdiction due to faulty extradition and extraordinary rendition process.

"The Caucus has also taken cognisance of the reaction of the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, stating that the Federal Government would explore the legal options before it and communicate to the public, accordingly.

"It is a fact that the country is presently contending with terrorism in the North East; terrorism and banditry in the North West; farmers-headers clashes and banditry in the North Central; abductions and armed attacks in the South West; restiveness and attacks by unknown gunmen in the South East, and abductions, cult wars, vandalisation of oil installations and oil theft in the South-South region. No part of the country is spared of violent crimes.

"The combined effect of all these has plunged the nation into untold socio-economic malaise. For the South East, the enforcement of sit-at-home by faceless gunmen on account of Nnamdi Kanu's incarceration even long after IPOB revoked and washed its hands off it has led to the wanton loss of human lives, caused disruption of educational and social activities, and unleashed grave economic consequences on the region.

"The reality is that the nation cannot enjoy organic peace so long as any part thereof is troubled. Global experiences and our realities as a nation tell us that heady times like this require not only kinetic options but also non-kinetic approaches if we must restore and build a peaceful and secure nation where socio-economic and political activities can thrive unhindered.

"We believe that it is always better to jaw-jaw than to war-war. This underscores the decision of the South East Caucus of the National Assembly after its extraordinary meeting on September 15, 2021, to advocate a political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter.

"In the communiqué signed by the Leader of the South East Caucus of the National Assembly and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and other leaders, we underscored the need for constructive interface with relevant stakeholders, the Federal Government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution.

The decision resonated with other key stakeholders and groups in the South East, including the First Republic minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, who led some Igbo leaders to Aso Rock to solicit the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We recall that on that occasion, President Muhammadu Buhari maintained that his government was committed to non-interference with the judicial process, hence the matter should be allowed to run its full judicial course.

"Consequently, we see the decision of the Court of Appeal as a window of opportunity that should be exploited to solve the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu question, find lasting peace and normalcy in the South East region, and stimulate national unity, healing, and solidarity.

"Times like this call for statesmanship. This is therefore a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take a fatherly introspection on this issue and toe the path of negotiated solution with guarantees on both sides, and we trust that Mr President will not allow this veritable opportunity to win peace and write his name in a gold pass by".