Nigeria: Over 12,000 Admission Seekers Jostle for 6,000 UNIOSUN Slots

Over 12,000 admission seekers jostle to be admitted into the Osun State University 6000 slots, as the school commences admission for 2022/23 academic session.

Fielding questions from journalists at the University's main campus in Osogbo on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye disclosed that over 20,000 admission seekers applied to the university but about 12,100 have concluded the institution's completed the process to participate in the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination test (post-UTME test).

He added that the number is likely to increase following the approval for the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run 18 new undergraduate courses which commence in the 2022/23 academic session.

His words; "The number of prospective students on our portal is over twenty-three thousand four hundred (23,400), those who have done and completed process for our post-UTME stand at twelve thousand and eighty-four (12,084), so the patronage is huge.

"The new 18 undergraduate programmes are not part of the programmes listed on our brochure when students wrote the UTME. Now that the programmes have been approved, we have approached both JAMB and NUC, and these courses, before closing of work today, will be migrated to the UNIOSUN CAP, (Central Admission Process) and we are giving prospective students one week to register, between today and Friday next week, for the post UTME screening for these newly approved programmes".

The new programmes approved for the university, according to the Vice Chancellor, include; Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Information science, Biotechnology, Criminology and Security Studies, Science Laboratory Technology and Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Others are; International Relations and Diplomacy, Library and Information Science, Business Education, Environmental Education, Adult Education, Cooperative and Rural Development, Public Administration, Psychology, Demography and Social Statistics, Social Works,