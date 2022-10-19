Nigeria: Amidst Campaign, Atiku Off to Europe On Business

18 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after a campaign rally in Kaduna, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has taken off to Europe for what his Media Office described as a business trip.

In the terse statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe in Abuja, on Tuesday, the PDP Presidential candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, announced that "Atiku Abubakar has travelled to Europe on business."

Ibe said, "The former Vice President travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

"The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility."

