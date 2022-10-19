Rwanda: Handball - All Set for Africa Zone V Tournament

The Rwanda handball federation has confirmed the U18 and U20 teams to participate in the International Handball Federation Africa Zone V Challenge Trophy tournament in Kenya.

The tournament is slated for October 24-30.

In 2018, the junior U20 team clinched the regional Zone V Challenge Trophy for a second time after winning Uganda 32-27 in the finals.

In 2016, the Rwanda U-20 men's handball team claimed their first regional title after defeating Uganda (hosts) in the final of the biennial IHF Africa Zone V Challenge Trophy tournament.

According to Pascal Tuyisenge, the Secretary General of Rwanda handball Federation, two teams in the U18 and U20 will represent Rwanda in the International Handball Federation Africa Zone V Challenge Trophy tournament.

"It is the first time Rwanda will be represented by two teams in different categories of U18 and U20. And on October 13, both teams will start the training ahead of the competition," said Tuyisenge.

In August, the national U18 squad was among other four teams that earned an automatic ticket to participate in the Youth World Handball Championships set for 2023 in Croatia.