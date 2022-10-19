Nigeria: Boko Haram Killed 100,000, Displaced Over 2 Million - Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, yesterday said the Boko Haram insurgency led to the deaths of 100,000 persons and the displacement of over two million others.

He disclosed this in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat.

He also said the insurgency caused the country $9 billion (N3.24 trillion) worth of damages.

He said the insurgency was now restricted to a corner of the territory they previously inhabited even though they had made some inroads into the North West.

Irabor said the Armed Forces had received N2.5 trillion in seven years in budgetary provisions and had been able to "tremendously" increased internal security operations. However, he regretted that the amount received was just 35 per cent of the Armed Forces' requirements and below 0.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

On the Armed Forces' operations in the Niger Delta, he said militancy had transmuted to crude oil theft.