Liberia: Pul Opens Book of Condolence

Monday, October 17, 2022 The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will on Friday, October 21, 2022, open a book of condolence for the fallen Liberian journalist, lecturer, and Managing Editor of the Inquirer Newspaper, Atty. Philip N. Wesseh, Alias "Gina".

The book of condolence will be opened at the Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia on Clay Street beginning 10:30AM. The Union is therefore inviting all journalists, Civil Society, the Government of Liberia, the Diplomatic Corps, family members, the Inquirer Newspaper, Friends, well-wishers, and Sympathizers including the general public to be a part of this ceremony in honor of the late icon and prolific writer, Atty. Wesseh.

Veteran Journalist Wesseh died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center following a period of illness.

With his over 30 years of enormous impact in the media and Academic landscapes, the veteran journalist started his journalism career in 1981 at the Liberian Daily Observer after the civil unrest he joined the Inquirer Newspaper until his demise.

The PUL in its release describes the death of Atty. Wesseh as a great loss to the media community and has charged emerging journalists to emulate the practices of fallen veteran, noting that he will be missed

The Press Union asks that, all concerned be at the Headquarters of the Union by 10:30 am on Friday, October 21, 2022 for the signing of the book of condolence for fallen veteran journalist Atty. Wesseh, Alias "Gina".