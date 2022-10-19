Liberia: We Remain Supportive of GOL's WASH Programs

As part of the celebration of Global Hand Washing Day 2022, an elaborate program was executed by the Government of Liberia and partners through the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

Providing an overview of the program, the National Coordinator of Community Led Total Sanitation at NPHIL, Leahwon Tokpah told the gathering held at the William Gabriel Kpoleh High School that the day is intended to foster and support a general culture of hand washing with soap in all societies.

Mr. Tokpah revealed that observing the day is to focus on the state of hand washing in each country.

He further indicated that the day is also used to raise awareness about the benefits of hand washing with soap.

The keynote speaker of the event, Water Aid Liberia Country Director said his organization remains supportive of the government's water, sanitation and hygiene programs.

Chuchu Selma described his organization as a strong partner to the government.

Mr. Selma encouraged Liberians to continue washing their hands and preach the message of hand washing.

"Hand washing plays a pivotal road when it comes to water and sanitation", he added

He commended NPHIL for crafting a document that is intended to promote the issue of hand washing in Liberian Society.

Making remarks on behalf of the National WASH Commission, Eugene Caine said the commission was happy to form part of the 2022 Global Hand Washing Day.

Mr. Caine told guests and students the need for hand washing cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, hand washing serves as the first line of defense in preventing illnesses.

The WASH expert indicated that the commission will always promote hand washing and encourages Liberians to make hand washing a culture.

Global Hand washing Day is celebrated every year on October 15th. The first Global Hand washing Day was held in 2008, when over 120 million children around the world washed their hands with soap in more than 70 countries.