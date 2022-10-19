Ghana: NCC - Reconstitute Hearts Board Of Directors

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters have called for the reconstitution of the club's Board of Directors in the midst of the turbulent times the club was going through.

In the view of the Phobia loyalists, the board, chaired byTogbe Afede XIV, has stayed in office for over 10 years and was important to get fresh people with ideas on how to move the club forward.

Speaking to Accra based Happy FM yesterday on the developments in the club recently, the Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC), the supporters' wing of the club,Mr Elvis Herman Hesse also called for the immediate dismissal of two members of the board - Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi.

The latest stance of the supporters was occasioned by the team's early exit from the Confederation of Africa Football's (CAF) second tier inter club football competition, the Confederations Cup competition.

Following a 3-0 loss in the first leg to Malian outfit, AS Real Bamako, Hearts laboured to record a narrow 1-0 win over the Malians in the second leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Upshots of that disappointment was a chaotic fans reaction after the match as they laid siege at the VIP Entrance of the stadium, apparently to demand explanation about recent decisions in the club, especially the unexpected sack of Head Coach, Samuel Boadu.

According to Mr Hesse, it was appropriate to blame the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV and his membership for the club's woes because they were responsible for those actions and decisions that was affecting the club.

"The Board Chairman who runs the day-to-day affairs of the club should take the blame for what is happening at the moment."

He said the supporters feel ignored by the Board Chairman and his members over their concerns on the direction of the club.

"We are aware all is not well on the board. We are aware some members feel marginalized and are thinking about resigning from the club. As supporters, we call on such members to resign honourably," he said.

Mr Hesse expressed concern over the mode of operation at the club, lamenting on what he perceives as lack of communication between the board and the fan base to satisfy fans' curiosity over sponsorship arrangement between the club and a few outfits belonging to the club chairman.

"We have called for an Annual General Meeting AGM, for the Board to account to the shareholders of the club but it appears that has also fell on deaf ears."

"As supporters, we feel much disrespected by the Board's action. At least they should show respect to the shareholders and come and tell them how they are running the club, Mr Hesse said.