Ghana: 'Nana Agradaa' Granted Gh¢ 50,000 Bail... But Remains In Police Custody

Patricia Oduro Asiedua, also known as (aka), Nana Agradaa, founder of Heaven way Champion International Ministries, who was arrested for alleged money doubling scam, has been granted GH¢50, 000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

She was asked to produce three sureties, who are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.The court ordered accused to report to the investigator every Wednesday.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquahalso ordered prosecution to file disclosures by November 10, the next adjourned date.

Despite winning the bail application, Nana Agradaa would remain in police custody due to a remand order by another circuit court,last Friday, to reappear on October 24 on similar charges.

She is being held on charges of charlatanic advertising and six counts of defrauding by false pretences, which she has denied.

In the first case before Circuit Court 9, Nana Agradaa is believed to have taken over GH¢2,200 from six complainants, under the pretext of doubling it.

In the second case before Circuit Court 10, accused allegedly collected money, including GH¢4,000 from five complainants, but she has denied all the charges.

When sitting resumed yesterday, before Circuit Court 9, Agradaa's lawyer, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, who held brief for George Asamani, prayed the court to admit accused to bail, assuring that she would not interfere with investigations.

The lawyer argued that Nana Agradaa was a household name, and she had already appeared before court on two occasions and would not abscond if granted bail.

Mr Abariga said complainants should also be arrested because money doubling is illegal in the country.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, opposed the bail, arguing that accused would interfere with investigations.

Prosecution said the police had extended invitation to "Today's TV" founded by accused, but the management had declined assisting the police in its investigations.

The court heard that the uncertainty to assist the police with footages, was an indication that accused could interfere with investigations.

Prosecution said that on October 5, this year, Agradaa had advertised on "Today's TV" and other social media platforms that she could double money.

DSP Asaresaid accused in the said advertisement asked the public to attend an all-night service at her church at Weija,in Accra, for the alleged money doubling.

"The complainants and over 1,000 other people attended the said all night service, and upon the request of accused handed over hugesums of money to accused, which she failed to double as alleged," prosecution told the court.

DSP Asare said the complainants were YaaBremah, a trader, Emmanuel Kumi resident of Zenu, Ashaiman, George Boateng from Obuasi, Grace Forson, a hairdresser, from Swedru, Mary Arthur, farmer from Takoradi, and Patricia Ankamah, a trader from Sunyani.

DSP Asare said on October 9, 2022, accused was arrested at the church premises amidst a chaotic atmosphere.