Nigeria: Oscars Did Not Order Nigerian Selection Committee to Re-Vote, Says Nosc's Chairperson

19 October 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Chairperson of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC), Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi has said that the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) did not order the Committee to undertake another voting exercise as speculated in some quarters.

She disclosed that she had written to the Academy for clarifications after receiving the directive for a five-day grace of extension to reconvene, and got a response saying: "the Academy is unable to dictate voting procedure or influence any outcome regarding voting. Any decisions regarding revoting must be decided by the full Nigerian Official Selection Committee based on the Selection Committee's own internal rules and regulations."

There have been reports of a series of petitions to the Academy by some members of the Committee who, allegedly, are in favour of one of the films, thus asking for revote, even though the outcome of the members' voting exercise of September 3, 2022 favoured "No Submission".

Eight out of the 15-member committee voted to not have any film submitted, according to the simple majority rule that could be interpreted from the 8-5-1-1 voting patterns recorded.

The Chairperson noted that the rumour that the Academy was ordering revoting was suggesting that they were interfering in the internal affairs of the Nigerian body. "This is not the case, and the Academy has made it clear in its response," she said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X