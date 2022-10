Nigeria: Why I Travelled to Europe - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar yesterday said he travelled to Europe on business.

The former vice president travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

His media aide, Paul Ibe, said the meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cannot and should not be trusted with power as the President, given his overtly exposed selfish motives.

Ologbondiyan asserted that from Tinubu's persistent self-centered assertions, haughty claims, annexation and brazen entitlement messaging, which he further displayed during his interaction with stakeholders in Kaduna on Monday, it is clear that the APC Presidential Candidate is being driven by the lust to appropriate the nation as his personal estate and not for the national interest.

"Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Tinubu, as usual, avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues, which confirms that he is in the Presidential race for reasons other than the wellbeing of Nigerians.

"The APC Presidential Candidate has not been forthcoming on issues of transparency, accountability and answerability in government, devolution of power, state police, federal character and other key issues that will enhance democratic tenets for the benefit of Nigerians; a development that further confirms a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of our nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Perhaps this explains why the APC Presidential Candidate has not composed a campaign organization; a foretaste of exclusionist agenda.

"Even his proposed economic policies were generalised without addressing the specific problems of galloping inflation and its attendant unbearable rising costs, unemployment, high interest rates and the abysmally low purchasing power of Nigerians.

"Nigerians must therefore resist such tendencies as any government built on what the APC Presidential Candidate ostensibly represents will amount to creating a fiefdom for a self-conceited ruler over our nation.

"Never in our national history have Nigerians seen a politician with this level of self-entitlement.

"It is laughable that since he became the APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu has sought for endorsement under every guise forgetting that 2023 election is a referendum against the mass failures of the APC in governance.

"Nigerians must note that it will be a disaster for our country, Nigeria, if we allow a Presidential Candidate that will 'alphabetize' our revenue generating agencies such as Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Plc among others to take over the reign òf governance," he said.