Ghana: Bono East Minister Inspects Development Projects In Atebubu-Amantin

18 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, has called on local government staff to approach their work with discipline, honesty and commitment to ensure that the government achieve its development goals.

He made this call when he paid a visit to Atebubu- Amantin to inspect development projects in the municipality.

The minister inspected work on a completed office complex earmarked for both a circuit and High court in Atebubu, a rehabilitated bungalow for a circuit court judge, a newly completed regional office for the Department of Food and Agriculture at Patuda as well as a cassava processing factory under the 'One District One Factory' facility at Abour.

In a meeting with the Atebubu Traditional Council led by its Acting President, Nana Kwabena Kyere III, the minister assured them of his determination to find a solution to the constant water problem faced by the people of Atebubu and its environs.

Edem Agblevor & Daniel Oduro-Stewart, ISD

