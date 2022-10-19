Gambia: 681 Accidents Occurred From January To Date Says Moblie Traffic Boss

Lamin King Colley, the commissioner of Mobile Traffic, has revealed that over 681 road traffic accidents/crashes occurred in the Gambia from January to date, 2022. According to him, out of this number, 109 people died including Gambians and non-Gambians from these accidents.

Commissioner Colley was speaking on Thursday, 13 October 2022 at the Banjul Garage as part of efforts in the transport sector to sensitise drivers and other road users across the seven administrative regions of the country.

It's meant to curb road traffic accidents/crashes on our roads.

The Police Commissioner further revealed that apart from speeding, faulty brakes and worn-out tyres, some drivers are in the habit of taking dangerous substances such as drugs, while carrying passengers, leading to serious accidents.

He called on the drivers to change their attitudes positively whenever they are carrying passengers. He said his men and women in uniform will ensure that drivers always follow the traffic rules at all times.

Commissioner Colley's revelations came at a time when the Gambia is ranked among countries in the world with the highest number of road traffic accidents.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, together with the Gambia Transport Union, the Ministry of Gender, the Gambia Police Force, the Gambia Red Cross Society and others have embarked on a nationwide road safety sensitisation tour across the country.

The week-long tour was geared towards educating drivers and other road users on safe driving and best practices on the road such as reduced speed, no drinking and driving, the importance of using a seat belt, helmet usage, and zebra crossing on the road among other issues regarding road safety.

So far, all the major towns and some villages in provincial Gambia were visited by the team. Banjul, the Kanifing Municipality, and West Coast Region were covered as well.

Lamin Njie Ministry Of Transport