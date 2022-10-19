Gambia: Falcons, Dabanani Sail To Gunjur Knockout Quarterfinals

Falcons FC and Dabanani FC on Sunday navigated to the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'Nawetan' Knockout competition after winning their round of sixteen clashes played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

The Falcons boys defeated Smarteq FC 4-1 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless in their round of sixteen match to progress to the last eight of the annual Gunjur Knockout championship.

The Dabanani boys beat Nyofelleh United FC 4-3 on penalties after regular time ended 1-1 to cruise to the last eight of the yearly Gunjur Knockout championship.

Meanwhile, on Saturday 22nd October 2022, Kulukochi United FC will play against Golden FC in their round of sixteen tie of the 2022-2023 Gunjur Knockout competition at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 3pm.

The Kulukochi based-club and the Golden boys will both fray to stun each other in their round of sixteen clash to advance to the quarterfinals of the annual Gunjur Knockout championship after their exit from the league competition.