Africa: 67,000 Infected IOT Devices Recorded in Africa, Middle East, Turkey in 9 Months

19 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Osuagwu

In just nine months, Cybersecurity solutions and services provider, Kaspersky revealed that Africa, Turkey and the Middle East recorded 67, 000 infected Internet of Things, IoT, which were responsible for 11 million attacks.

The attacks were from January to September 2022,

Similarly, United States-based technological research and consulting firm, Gartner, said 61 percent of organisations already show a high level of IoT maturity.

There was a spike in attacks coming from the region in the third quarter of 2022: from July to September the number of attacks increased sevenfold by 659 percent.

The firm said that given the increase in the number of outgoing attacks, the spike could be explained by the deployment of new bulletproof hosts by cybercriminals to increase their botnet size. Presumably, this has been done in Turkey, which has the region's largest share of outgoing attacks.

Given the diversity of IoT devices and their related cybersecurity risks, the need for their protection is clear, especially when it comes to smart cities or critical infrastructure. Traditional measures are not sufficient for IoT protection, making it crucial that specialised security solutions are implemented.

However, the firm has developed a reliable shield from network attacks and gateway threats known as Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 1000. It is a hardware appliance with firmware based on KasperskyOS and Advantech UTX-3117 devices. It ensures the security of the entire IoT system at the gateway level thanks to its secure-by-design approach and built-in protection capabilities. Head of Kaspersky OS Business Unit, Mr. Andrey Suvorov, said: "With this new gateway, our firm expands its portfolio for IoT infrastructure protection. In 2021, we launched Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100, dedicated to Industrial IoT and safe data delivery from manufacturing to business

