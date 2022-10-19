Nigeria: Presidency - No Better Successor to Buhari Than Tinubu - - Kaduna Gov Candidate

19 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kaduna State and Senator representing Kaduna Central, Dr Uba Sani, has said following the performance of Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Kaduna interactive session for 2023 presidential candidates, Asiwaju is the best successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, the lawmaker expressed satisfaction over Tinubu's ability to roll out his all-encompassing plans for the different sectors of the economy, while specifically addressing issues peculiar to Northern Nigeria.

He said "The leading presidential candidate handled the questions thrown at him with confidence. His rich experience in governance and politics and understanding of our challenges and workable solution makes Asiwaju Tinubu the right man to take the baton from President Buhari in 2023. Above all, he is an inspirational leader and a man of ideas. Nigeria is in urgent need of men of ideas and those who can renew their faith in Nigeria and break new grounds".

Senator Uba Sani expressed confidence that Northern Nigeria will give the APC Presidential flag bearer total support in the forthcoming general election.

