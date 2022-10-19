Nigeria: Release Nnamdi Kanu, South East Reps Tell Buhari

Members of the House of Representatives from the South East geo-political zone have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, following the judgment of the Court of Appeal which discharged him of terrorism charges.

The lawmakers enjoined the president to take a fatherly introspection on the issue and toe the path of negotiated solution with guarantees on both sides. They further advised that a veritable opportunity to win peace in the region should not be allowed to slide.

"Times like this call for statesmanship. This is therefore a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take a fatherly introspection on this issue and toe the path of negotiated solution with guarantees on both sides; and we trust that Mr President will not allow this veritable opportunity to win peace and write his name in gold pass by," the lawmakers said.

The South East Caucus of the Lower House in a statement they signed, said the unanimous decision of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on the grounds that the trial court lacked jurisdiction due to faulty extradition and extraordinary rendition process, should be implemented in the interest of peace.

The caucus led by the House minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu and deputy, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, said the decision of the Court of Appeal was a window of opportunity to finding lasting peace in the South East zone.