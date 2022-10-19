Gambia: Pay Rise For Senegambian Migrants In Italy

18 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Alhagie Mbye

The Italian government has finally approved a legislation to offer 200 Euros for several migrants including Senegambians doing periodic, seasonal and other domestic occupations.

The legislation was passed in May to provide a so-called "one off allowance" prompting migrant groups that lobbied for the law calling it "fair and timely".

However, since its passage, Senegambian workers that responded to the Point noted that some of them are "yet to receive any increment." Moreover, Mario Draghi, the former Prime Minister, who supported the package has resigned.

Buba Nyang, a Gambian factory worker said: "I was among those on the list of beneficiaries... Some got something, others are still waiting... But it is an excellent idea".

Nevertheless, since Draghi's resignation on 21 July after losing the support of his coalition partners, many migrants fear that the offer may be cancelled altogether.

Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy party who is currently forming her new government to replace Draghi is described as "most right wing since World War Two."

Meloni's popular slogan "Italy and Italians first!" is also labelled as "anti-immigration, nationalist with ultraconservative values."

Nonetheless, a spokesperson for the European Commission (EC), responding to this correspondent noted: "Clearly, we supported it. Also, we officially issued a statement confirming that the "The DL 50/2022 law allows migrant workers to apply for bonus as long as they were residing in Italy by July 1 2022."

Meanwhile, the Senegambian migrants said that despite the formation of a new government, they are confident that the pay rise offered would be implemented fully and without further delay.

Read the original article on The Point.

