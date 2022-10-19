Nigeria: NHRC Mobilises Nigerians to Collect Mr Tony Ojukwus, Campaigns Against Hate Speech

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, has commenced a campaign to mobilise Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) ahead of next year's general elections.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when the commission launched the Mobilising Voters for Elections (MOVE) project, he said INEC was moved to initiate the project due to its concern over the rising voter regression and political apathy in the political landscape since the 2011 general elections.

He said statistics available to the commission revealed that only around 10% of the voting eligible public participated in the 2021 election in Anambra State, stressing that, lack of effective voter participation in elections robbed citizens of their fundamental role in a democracy, which was the freedom to choose their representatives.