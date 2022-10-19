Nigeria: We'll Not Tolerate Lawlessness During Campaigns, Wamakko Warns APC Members

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has warned members of the party against any act of lawlessness during their campaigns.

He gave the warning while distributing vehicles and sewing machines donated by a businessman in the state to the party on Tuesday.

The former governor noted that the party would not shield any peace violators.

"If any of you does anything that is inimical to peace, we will allow the law to take its cause.

"I know APC members as peace-loving people. I want you to maintain the tempo, no matter the amount of provocation," he said.

He commended them for the high level of decorum shown when their billboards were being destroyed in the state.

"Their posters and billboards are everywhere and nobody touches them, but when our own are erected, they destroy them," he said.

Wamakko appealed to the leaders of other parties to emulate the gesture.