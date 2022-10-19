Nigeria: Brain Drain - dRPC, Experts, Others Discuss Implications On Nigeria's Health Sector (Live Updates)

"The event will bring together policymakers and implementers alongside health professional associations and council executives, who are critical stakeholders in the health systems strengthening process"

The development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) is holding a symposium to discuss recent brain drain in Nigeria's health sector and its implications on health service delivery.

The high-level symposium themed "Nigeria's health sector brain drain and its implications for sustainable child and family health service delivery and financing in the context of new national priorities" is taking place in Abuja.

The event will bring together policymakers and implementers alongside health professional associations and council executives, who are critical stakeholders in the health systems strengthening process.

The high-level symposium will focus on discussing current figures related to the health sector's human capital loss to migration at National and sub-national levels.

The organisers said this is timely as the country's health sector is facing financing and human resource gap.

It said the challenges in the sector is leading to continuous migration trend of health workers to other countries in search of better work conditions.

The symposium will also explore the implications of brain drain for new national health priorities for maternal and family planning services and identify strategies and mechanisms for sustainable financing as part of wider search for immediate solutions.

9:45 a.m.- It's a bright morning here at Fraser suites, Abuja. We are live at the one-day high-level symposium on Nigeria's health sector brain drain and its implications for sustainable child and family health service delivery.

Although the event was scheduled to commence by 9:45 a.m., it will be starting some minutes late as few of the participants are yet to settle in.

All is set for the commencement of the event. The facilitator, Moji Makanjuola, takes the podium and the event commences with the National Anthem.

10:05 a.m: Ms Makanjuola welcomes everyone to today's event. She said the deliberations should be productive and effective for the benefit of Nigeria. She invites the Director-General of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, to deliver the welcome remarks

Mr Omotayo takes the podium. He said NIPSS is established to find solutions to the country's problems, noting that the institute has focused on the health sector in the past three years.

He said the theme of the event is timely as more and more persons are leaving the country to settle in developed countries.

He said all sectors in Nigeria have one problem or another, including health which is a critical sector in every country.

Mr Omotayo said the government must act now and fast. "When doctors leave the country, it means we are having existential problems."

He said the statistics of doctors and nurses leaving the country is high, hence creating a huge gap in the health system.

Mr Omotayo said Nigeria's population is increasing massively and so is the need for more health professionals. He said "the young Nigerians will tell you that Nigeria has done nothing to them - Is it fair to this generation?

He said the government is spending so much on educating doctors and nurses, hence it's a major loss when they leave the country.

He explained that NIPSS will seat next to the government representative to discuss takeaways from today's event. He ended his speech by encouraging everyone to pay attention to today's message.

10:22 a.m: The facilitator, Ms Makanjuola, invites the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Uche Rowland, to give the keynote presentation.

Mr Rowland takes the podium. He said the term brain drain refers to losing a major strength. He said official statistics show that as of 2019, Nigeria's doctors-to-patient ratio is at one to 4,900.

He said this number has increased as the country continues to lose medical practitioners to developed countries. He explained that Nigeria is in dire need of health workers.

He said from 1963 to date, Nigeria produced only 93,000 doctors; which is inadequate to cater for the general population. "The real shock comes when you know majority of physicians we are training will not remain in the country," he said.

He said research among health workers shows that the UK and the United States of America are the top two destinations for Nigerian medical doctors to seek work opportunities, with 93 per cent and 83 per cent.

He said Nigerian doctors are also migrating to Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. "We are not just losing the consultants, we are losing fresh graduate doctors too," he said.

Mr Rowland said currently, Nigeria has the highest number of doctors in the UK after India and Pakistan.

He said India contributes the largest number of foreign doctors to the UK health sector. He said, unlike Nigeria, as of 2018 India achieved the WHO-recommended doctor-to-population ratio of 1:1,000.

He noted that India produces 50,000 medical doctors per annum from more than 479 medical schools, with an annual capacity intake of 67,218 MBBS students at medical colleges regulated by the medical council of India.

He said in 2015, 233 Nigerian doctors moved to the UK; in 2016 the number increased to 279; in 2017 the figure was 475, in 2019, the figure rose to 852, in 2019 it jumped to 1,347; in 2020, the figure was 833 and in 2021 was put at 932.

He said the General Medical Council (GMC), the body responsible for licensing and maintaining the official register of medical practitioners in the UK, reportedly licensed 200 Nigerian-trained doctors in one month between August 31- September 30, this year.

He explained that the data further shows that an average of three Nigerian doctors per day were licensed within June and July this year to work in the UK. This is equivalent to 266 Nigerian doctors in the space of two months.

11:00 a.m: Ejiro Eyaru, a Nigerian doctor in the UK, gives his goodwill message virtually. Mr Eyaru said Nigeria's challenges are peculiar and every country has its own challenges.

He said the Nigerian government can make more efforts in the health sector to prevent doctors from leaving the country.

He said based on analysis, at least 40 doctors leave Nigeria every week. He said the problems have been highlighted and identified but providing solutions is more important. He ends his speech.

11:05 a.m: The representative of the Population Association of Nigeria (PAN), Godwin Aidenagbon, takes the podium to give a goodwill message.

Mr Aidenagbon said the aim of PAN is to promote the advancement of demographic knowledge and control the population question in Nigeria's developmental process through the promotion of scientific research on population issues.

He said the theme of today's discourse falls within the strategic interests of PAN in a number of ways. He said brain drain across all sectors has a significant impact on population dynamics.

He said brain drain in the sector may have negative implications for the health of the population. He ends his speech and leaves the podium.

11:15 a.m: Oyewale Tomori, a virologist, takes the podium to give his goodwill message. Mr Tomori said brain drain is in every sector, not just health.

Mr Tomori said the government must invest more in the health sector to protect the health of the people.

He said his goodwill message today is "Let's do what we can for this country."

That's the end of his remarks, he leaves the podium.