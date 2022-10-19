Gambian Diplomat Meets Ahmadiyya Global Head

18 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The First Secretary at the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington DC, Mr. Saikou Ceesay, met the World Head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, at Masjid Baitur Rahmad in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Mr. Ceesay, who deputised for the Charge d'Affaires ad interim, Mr. Mustapha Sosseh, thanked His Holiness for the incredible support the community rendered to The Gambia over the years, notably in the areas of health and education.

His Holiness affirmed that support would continue in health and education sectors for the people of The Gambia. He extended felicitations to His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Government and the people of The Gambia.

