Ghana/Gambia: Papa Gassama To Officiate Ghana, Mozambique U-23 AFCON Qualifiers Game

Gambian and Africa's top referee, Bakery Papa Gassama together with his Gambian panel of referees are appointed to officiate Ghana's U-23 Africa Cup of Nations second round second leg qualifier against Mozambique.

The 43-year-old Gassama's panel comprises Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Darboe (Assistant II) and Lamin Jammeh (Fourth Referee).

Burkina Faso's Yameogo Koudougou David will serve as Match Commissioner, while Ghana's Christiana Baah will serve as COVID-19 Officer.

The game which is scheduled to take place on Sunday 30th October 2022 will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the winner of the two legs will advance to the next round of the qualifiers as the race for a spot in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco heats up.

Gassama has officiated several top games on the continent, including the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final between Ivory Coast and Ghana, which the Black Stars lost on penalties.