The registration for the 2022-2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League qualifiers is open to teams and football academies, according to news reaching Point Sports.

According to West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA), registration is pegged at D200 per team.

The closing date for submission of a completely filled registration form is 30th October 2022.

The 2022-2023 West Coast Regional Third Division League qualifiers is expected to begin on 1st November 2022.