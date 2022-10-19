Gambia: GSFA Inter-Schools Competition Draw Held

The draw for the annual Gambia School Football Association (GSFA) national inter-school football championship was held on Saturday 15th October 2022 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

In the Upper Basic category, schools will be hoping to dethrone the Presentation and New Covenant in the boys and girl categories respectively.

In the Senior School girl's, Bottrop will have a daunting task in their quest to defend their title as Scan Aid has assembled undoubtedly one of the best teams for the upcoming tourney but who dare doubt the mighty Bottrop?

Can Tahirr repeat their fairytale performance to do the unthinkable?

Never rule out dark horses, in every tournament, there must be one.

Source: GFF